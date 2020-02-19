Gunmen kill two Soldiers, set Police Station Ablaze in Plateau

By News Desk

Atleast two Nigerian soldiers were killed and others sustained varying degrees of injuries when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked military formation in Gindi Akwati village, Barkin Ladi Local Government, Plateau State.

The attack on the military personnel, who were deployed as Special Task Force under Operation Safe Haven, Jos, were ambushed during a patrol in the village which was allegedly embarked upon following reports from residents.

Natives of the community, who were gradually returning after being displaced by the herders two years ago, had earlier reported an upsurge in criminal activities including violent attacks by the herders.

The attack on the troops has roused fears of insecurity in the locality even after no fewer than six attacks were recorded earlier in Gashish District since the official closedown of Displaced Persons camps last year.

The attacks which recently spread to Bokkos LGA with killings of 27 residents in Kwatas village are said to have also hit a Police Station within the council.

Last Saturday, Plateau Police spokesman, Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed that a group of herdsmen razed the only Police Station in Monguna District.

According to local sources, the incident followed the bail of a herder detained for allegedly stealing a goat belonging to his kinsman by a local leader of the Fulani Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The attack on Police station came barely five months after four police officers were killed in the area by suspected herdsmen.

Apparently, in retaliation, two Fulani herdsmen in Mangar village of Bokkos Local Government Area have also been killed.

Clashes broke out between herders in two different hamlets over yet to be confirmed reasons leading to the death of one Hassan Umar and a female guest in his house.

The prime suspect was identified by local sources as Samuila Saidu from Garau village of Mbar Community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Ogaba however told journalists that the report was false.

Locals however fear that the attack might reoccur on renewed or reprised basis between the rival herder communities.