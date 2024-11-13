Gunmen kill two soldiers during Abia checkpoint attack

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly killed two soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA along Umuahia – Owerri Road in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Meanwhile, the military blamed the attack on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu of the Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “At the early hours of today 13 November 2024, troops of the Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA deployed at a checkpoint along Umuahia – Owerri Road in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State came under attack.

“The attack was carried out by the irredentist group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The statement reads, “During the attack, the gallant troops were able to repel the attack forcing the irredentist to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning one Sienna and one Lexus Jeep vehicles that were used for the attack. However, in the ensuing firefight, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

“The Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA is calling and appealing to the good people of the South East especially residents of Abia State with relevant, reliable, and credible information that could help in apprehending the fleeing members of the irredentist group who committed this heinous crime and also help to annihilate the criminals in the region.

“Please note that any relevant information should be passed to Operation UDO KA by dialing 193 and pressing Option 2’ on your phone.

“The Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA will continue to carry out its constitutional roles of safeguarding lives and property in line with global best practice as laid down in the rules of engagement guiding its operations.”

It is the second major attack on a military checkpoint in Abia State since the attack that claimed five soldiers in Aba in May.

The Aba attack was also alleged by the military to have been carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The attack took place at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis, where troops of Operation Udoka were deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens.

The terrorists who attacked the troops in the surprise assault, came in three-tinted Toyota Prado SUVs and others, from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint.

The military also confirmed that six civilians were killed in the crossfire that ensued between the terrorists and the troops.