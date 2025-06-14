Gunmen kill two soldiers, civil defense officer in Benue

No fewer than three military officers were reported dead and at least 16 others sustained varying degrees of gunshots injuries after clashing with gunmen in Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The three military officers were identified as two soldiers and a civil defense officer who were deployed to protect residents from gunmen attacks in the state.

On Saturday, it was learnt that the suspected herdsmen attacked the community yesterday at about 10 pm, forcing many residents to flee their homes to avoid been killed by the gunmen who were shooting sporadically.

The pandemonium that trailed the attack prompted the deployment of a joint security team comprising operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to the area.

However, while en route, eyewitnesses narrated that the team was ambushed in Daudu, leading to the deaths of two soldiers and one Civil Defence officer.

“These brave men paid the ultimate price in service to our people. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” a local source said, expressing grief over the loss.

As gathered, the Injured victims were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi, where medical personnel have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations to aid in treatment.

Humanitarian organisations and well-meaning individuals have also been urged to support the victims, many of whom suffered serious injuries during the attack.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, especially our fallen heroes in uniform,” said a concerned resident, who also pleaded for restraint in sharing graphic images online, citing respect for the victims and their families.

Authorities say casualty figures may rise as investigations and recovery efforts continue in the affected areas.

Security has since been beefed up in Yelewata and surrounding communities in an effort to prevent further violence and reassure residents.

The attack marks yet another violent episode in Benue State, which has grappled with ongoing insecurity and repeated clashes involving armed groups. There are renewed calls for strengthened security architecture and long-term peacebuilding measures across the state.