Gunmen kill two residents in Plateau

Two residents have been killed after gunmen launched a violent overnight attack on Rim community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, leaving several others injured and forcing villagers to flee their homes.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community in the middle of the night, firing sporadically and causing panic as families rushed out in search of safety.

They explained that the sudden gunfire created confusion, with villagers scattering in different directions while the attackers moved through parts of the settlement shooting repeatedly.

“We were all asleep when the gunshots rang out,” a resident, Dusu Bulus, told correspondents on Wednesday morning.

“People ran out of their homes in fear because nobody knew where the shooting was coming from. It was a frightening moment for everyone.”

Youth leaders in the area also confirmed the incident, expressing concern over the increasing frequency of attacks on rural communities.

Spokesperson of the Berom Youth Movement, Rwang Tengwong, said the gunmen carried out the assault late at night, leaving two people dead and others injured.

“The attackers stormed the community and began firing indiscriminately,” Tengwong said. “So far, two residents have been confirmed dead, while some injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital.”

He added that repeated attacks across several communities are worsening insecurity and deepening fear among residents.

“Communities here continue to experience recurring assaults,” he said. “Security agencies must intensify surveillance and ensure the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice.”

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Plateau State Police Command and the security task force in the area were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to their spokespersons were not returned as of the time of filing this report.