Gunmen kill two residents during attack on Plateau community

Two residents have been shot dead, and another sustained varying degrees of injury after armed assailants stormed a community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

As gathered, the two residents were killed by gunmen, who were suspected to be herders, and shot at the residents in the state.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the attackers stormed the Daron village in Gyel District at about 7:50 p.m., shooting sporadically before escaping into the surrounding hills.

The attack, which has unsettled the town and reignited fears among residents, was confirmed by the President of the Berom Youths Moulders Association, Solomon Dalyop.

Dalyop, who described the attack as unprovoked and deliberate, said the assailants, suspected to be armed Fulani herders, targeted residents without warning.

“At about 7:50 p.m., gunmen invaded Daron village and shot dead two people, including Mr Pam Choji, while one other person sustained gunshot injuries,” Dalyop said.

“This attack came after reports of possible raids in Gyel and nearby settlements, which sadly turned out to be true.”

The Plateau State Police Command also acknowledged the attack, with police spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, stating that officers had already mobilised to the scene for investigation and security reinforcement.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. Our team has moved to the community to assess the situation,” Alfred said.

The Guild reports that Tuesday’s assault is the latest in a string of deadly attacks that have plagued Plateau communities in recent months.

On October 9, two people were ambushed and killed along the Barkin Ladi–Dorowa Babuje road after attending a security meeting.

Reacting to the renewed violence, Governor Caleb Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s resolve to end the persistent bloodshed across the state.

He urged residents to remain calm, promising stronger collaboration between government and security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We cannot allow criminals to keep destroying lives and communities. This must stop,” the governor said.