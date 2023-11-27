Gunmen kill two policemen, passersby in Imo

No fewer than two policemen were reported to have been killed by gunmen at Ahiara junction in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Aside from the two policemen, the gunmen were reported to have also shot at a passersby who died later after the attack that lasted for many minutes.

One of the policemen was identified as the Divisional Police Officer for the police station in the community.

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday during visit of the new Imo Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, who was in the council to boosting morale of his personnel in the area.

As gathered, the assailants shot continuously at the law enforcement officers after their patrol vehicle parked inside a fuel station.

In a video obtained by The Guild, during the attack, two policemen were said to have died immediately while another was still battling to save his life.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that the command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

Before this attack, the lifeless body of the traditional ruler of the Otulu autonomous community in the neighbouring Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Ochulor, was found in the neighbouring Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The body was found on the roadside on evening after the monarch was kidnapped from his palace on Saturday morning.

Also, a few days earlier, the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ife/ Akpodim/Chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

