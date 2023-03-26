Gunmen kill two policemen on Enugu

Mo fewer than two Policemen were reported to have been killed by gunmen that attacked a checkpoints in Enugu State.

As gathered, the gunmen launched the attack at a police checkpoint close to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the policemen were on a stop and search operations when the gunmen stormed the scene and attached the gunmen in the state.

In a video obtained by The Guild, the two lifeless bodies of the officers were seen lying in a pool of their blood.

