Gunmen kill two policemen on Enugu

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Mo fewer than two Policemen were reported to have been killed by gunmen that attacked a checkpoints in Enugu State.

As gathered, the gunmen launched the attack at a police checkpoint close to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the policemen were on a stop and search operations when the gunmen stormed the scene and attached the gunmen in the state.

In a video obtained by The Guild, the two lifeless bodies of the officers were seen lying in a pool of their blood.

MORE DETAILS SOON

