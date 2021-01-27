Gunmen kill two Policemen in Taraba

No fewer than two officers of the Nigerian Police were reported to have been killed by gunmen in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

As gathered, the two officers, a Sergeant, and Constable, were said to be on their way to resume duty in Jen Community, where they were deployed, when the armed men attacked and killed them.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Taraba Command, David Misal, who confirmed the development to newsmen yesterday, said that the manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

” I regret to inform you that on the 25/01/21 at about 1900hrs, two policemen attached to Karim Lamido council were attacked and killed while on their way to their duty post at Jen community.

”The incident occurred at a point in an isolated area in Karim Lamido Jen road when two of the police officers a Sergeant and Constable stopped to rectify a fault noticed from the vehicle they are driving. Suddenly armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on them,” Misal explained.