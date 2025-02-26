Gunmen kill two policemen in Plateau

No fewer than two policemen have been confirmed dead and others injured during routine patrol in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deceased policemen, who were attached to the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), Abuja, were deployed to the state to restore peace in the state.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on yesterday along Little Rayfield Road, when a team of police personnel came across the unidentified armed men who engaged them in gun duel.

The assailants ambushed the officers, killing Inspector Fatoye Femi and Inspector Dafur Dashit before fleeing with an AK-47 rifle, whose breach number is yet to be ascertained.

Confirming the attack, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bukuru Division led a team of officers to the scene, where they recovered five empty shells of 5.56mm ammunition.

The bodies of the fallen officers have since been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Mortuary.

Meanwhile, security operatives have arrested two suspects in connection with the attack, and the vehicle used by the assailants has been recovered.

A discreet investigation is ongoing, with security forces making frantic efforts to track down the fleeing attackers and recover the stolen firearm.

The Plateau State Police Command has assured residents that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the culprits and enhance security in the area.