Gunmen kill two policemen in Kebbi

Suspected gunmen attacked a police border checkpoint along the Bakin Ruwa–Maje road in Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing two officers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived in large numbers, opened fire indiscriminately on the police officers stationed at the checkpoint, and set their tent ablaze.

Spokesperson for the Kebbi Police command, Bashir Usman, confirmed the two officers on duty were killed during the attack in the area.

“They killed two of our officers and burnt down the checkpoint, but the police are on top of the situation. I will issue further details.”

This attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents along the border corridor, where gunmen have previously targeted personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Meanwhile, the command has launched investigations and intensified security measures to prevent further attacks and apprehend the perpetrators.