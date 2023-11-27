Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo

No fewer than two policemen were reported to have been killed by gunmen at Ahiara junction in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Aside from the two policemen, the gunmen were reported to have also shot at a passersby during the attack that lasted for many minutes.

One of the policemen was identified as the Divisional Police Officer for the police station in the community.

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday during visit of the new Imo Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, who was in the council to boosting morale of his personnel in the area.

As gathered, the assailants shot continuously at the law enforcement officers after their patrol vehicle parked inside a fuel station.

In a video obtained by The Guild, during the attack, two policemen were said to have died immediately while another was still battling to save his life.

