Gunmen kill two policemen in Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the death of two officers during an attack on a patrol team in Sabon Sara Village, Bauchi State.

It stated that the the deceased law enforcement officers were killed during a visibility patrol in the community when they came under fire.

Police spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement released on Saturday, stated that they were officers deployed as part of a combined team of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and the State Intelligence Department (SID).

He said the officers were deployed to boost the confidence of residents and enhance security in the area.

“Sadly, the team came under attack, leading to the loss of two police officers and injury to one other,” Hundeyin said.

He added that intensified efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the assailants.

“We assure Nigerians that as we mourn our men who have paid the supreme price in the discharge of their lawful duties, we remain steadfast and resolute in achieving our mandate of protecting all Nigerians,” he said.

Hundeyin urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.