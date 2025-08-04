Gunmen kill two policemen escorting Ebonyi lawmaker in Imo

Two policemen attached to Ebonyi lawmaker have been reported dead and their guns carted by gunmen suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) during clashed in Imo State.

It was learnt that the victims, Inspector Ngwuta Chinedu and Inspector Amadi E., were personnel attached to the Department of Operations, Ebonyi State Command, and were on a transit mission escorting the Majority Leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Ikoro Kingsley.

Sources disclosed on Monday that the attack occurred around 3:10 p.m. yesterday around Maddox Abor Umulolo, Okigwe, after one of the escort Hilux vehicles suddenly developed a mechanical fault.

They added that while the Majority leader and other members of the convoy proceeded with their journey, the two officers and their driver remained at the scene to fix the vehicle.

According to them, it was during this period that unknown gunmen ambushed them and killed the two officers and carting away their arms.

Responding policemen evacuated the victims to the General Hospital, Okigwe, where they were confirmed dead on arrival.

The police spokesperson for Imo Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack and killing of the officers, saying the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has launched a manhunt for the killers.

“The commissioner has ordered deployment of tactical and operational resources to make sure the hoodlums were apprehended and brought to book,” he said.

The spokesperson said police operatives were combing the bushes around the area to track down the attackers.

He said the bodies of the slain officers had been recovered and deposited in a morgue.