Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct businessman in Jigawa

Gunmen have been confirmed to have killed two policemen, Anas Usaini and Sunusi Alhassan, while they abducted a businessman, Ma’aru Abubakar during an attack in Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

The attack was said to have been unleashed on the unsuspecting business man at his residence after which a distress call was put across to the police who stormed the scene and exchanged gunshots at the gunmen.

Attempts to rescue the abducted man led to the death of two of the law enforcement men while the gunmen escaped with their victim.

Confirming the incident while speaking to newsmen on Monday, the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shiisu said that the incident occurred after the gunmen invaded the residence of one Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar at Kawalam town and abducted him.

Shiisu disclosed that on January 23, at about 0130hrs, a distress call was received that unknown gunmen invaded Kwalam town in Taura LGA, adding that upon receipt of the call, they had mobilised a team of policemen an to the scene while on arrival, they engaged the gunmen in a gun duel and they fled.

He said that the policemen who were killed during the attack were shot dead while taking cover close to an improvised patrol van as they gunmen set it ablaze.

“ASP Anas Usaini and Sunusi Alhassan were shot dead close to an improvised patrol vehicle which was set ablaze by the gunmen.” he said.

He disclosed that the police conducted their investigations which revealed that the gunmen stormed the house of Abubakar and kidnapped him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums invaded the residence of Ma’aru Abubakar ,60, of Kwalam town and abducted him,” he added.

He further assured that efforts were being intensified to free the victim, as well as apprehend the fleeing suspects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

