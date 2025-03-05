Gunmen kill two policeman’s children, set ablaze body in Yobe

Two children of a policeman, inspector Jibrin, have been killed by gunmen during an attack on their house in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

After killing the law enforcement officer’s sons, the gunmen set ablaze their bodies and the house, an act that has put fears in the minds of the residents.

Inspector Jibrin, who serves as the crime officer at the Buni Yadi police station, was at home when the assailants arrived, but escape by scaling the fence to avoid the gunmen attack.

Enraged by his escape, the attackers killed his two sons, aged 25 and 27, and set fire to their remains along with the house.

A security official closer to the family revealed on Wednesday that the attack occurred around 1 a.m., in the Shuwari Baban Layi area of the town.

“They operated freely for nearly an hour without any resistance, which has left residents in a state of fear,” the security official stated.

Meanwhile, a local vigilante disclosed that the attackers were from the Buk and Talala areas, about 30 kilometres east of Buni Yadi.

“Nobody dares venture towards the Damboa axis now. Even the military is aware of the danger. Just last month, these same insurgents ambushed soldiers in the area, killing an army commandant and several security personnel,” he said.

Residents of Buni Yadi, the hometown of Governor Mai Mala Buni, expressed deep concern over the rising insecurity.

“With the increasing attacks on the roads and within the town, nowhere feels safe anymore,” said Muhammad Garba, a local resident.