Gunmen kill two journalists, injure other in Haiti

Two Haitian journalists have been killed while one narrowly escaped death with injuries after some suspected gunmen opened fire on a group of reporters on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, who had arrived the Haiti’s capital to interview the leader of a rival gang.

The two deceased journalists were Amady John Wesley, who worked for the Montreal-based radio station Ecoute FM, and a local reporter, Wilguens Louissaint, the third journalist in the group of reporters was able to escape the attack with injuries.

According to a Haitian police official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the gunmen had stormed the interview ground where a group of reporters were to conduct an interview on the rival leader and they almost immediately shot at the reporters sporadically killing two victims while other people took to their heels to gain cover from the bullets.

Reacting to the attack, Ecoute FM confirmed Wesley’s death in a statement and condemned the attack as describing the killing as a criminal and barbaric act, adding that justice should served by going after the culprits who killed victims only dioscharging their primary assignment.

He stated that multiple gangs are fighting for control of the area of Laboule 12, where the killings took place, leaving several things destroyed and people running helter skelter.

