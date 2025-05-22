Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot dead by a group of armed men while leaving an event at a Jewish museum in the United States.

The deceased staff members were Yaron Lischinsky, a research assistant at the embassy, and Sarah Milgrim, who organized visits and missions to Israel.

According to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who confirmed the incident—which took place last night, the victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, when they were attacked by a group of four men.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference on Thursday that a 30-year of suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was arrested at the scene.

According to Smith, “Rodriguez, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum afterward, and was detained by event security.”

The police chief added that the suspect began chanting “Free, free Palestine” after being taken into custody by officers.

The shocking attack has prompted Israeli missions to beef up security to prevent any further threats to the community within Washington, D.C.

The shooting comes as Israel has launched another major offensive in the Gaza Strip in its war with Hamas, a conflict that has heightened tensions across the Middle East and internationally.