Gunmen kill two farmers, abduct FRSC officer in Plateau

Two farmers were killed and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries following an attack by gunmen on a farming community in Plateau State.

The victims, who died following the attack by the gunmen in the community were identified as Jephthah Gretchen and Juliet Jephthah with three others, Mary Ishaku, Ishaku Ngumut, and Nanbam Sunday, suffering various injuries during the incident.

It was learnt that the gunmen invaded the community while the villagers had already retired to their houses for the day but the sound of sporadic heavy gunfire by the attackers disrupted their peaceful night rest.

After reigning terror on the farming community, the gunmen carted away grains and livestock while leaving the community in the state.

Meanwhile, following the attack, community members quickly rallied around and those injured were taken to the Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Authorities released the bodies of the deceased farmers to their families after relatives declined a post-mortem examination.

It appeared to be a free day for Plateau gunmen who have abducted a female Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer, Kate Jonathan, during an attack in her community.

As gathered, the gunmen forcibly entered her residence and took her away at gunpoint, leaving behind a shaken neighbourhood.

The motive behind the abduction remains unclear, but the operation reportedly appeared well-coordinated, as the assailants had escaped before the arrival of security operatives.

Upon receiving a distress call, troops of the Nigerian Army, along with other security agencies, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

However, preliminary findings revealed that the kidnappers had already moved the victim to an undisclosed location, to avoid been traced by the Nigerian Police.

Meanwhile, authorities have since launched a full-scale search-and-rescue operation aimed at tracking down the kidnappers and ensuring Kate’s safe return.

Security forces are also appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the rescue efforts, while residents of the area remain on edge following the disturbing incident.