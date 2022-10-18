Gunmen kill two during Abdulsalam hospital’s attack in Niger

No fewer than two medical workers were reported to have been killed and scores of others kidnapped when gunmen attacked the Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital Hospital, Gulu, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that those abducted by the gunmen include a medical doctor, a pharmacist, and several other patients who were at the facility before the attack occurred in the state.

During the attack on Tuesday, according to eyewitnesses, the gunmen came in their numbers shooting sporadically to scare anyone that may wish to clash with them.

As gathered, none of the residents, who had seen the gunmen conduct could prevent them from carrying out their attacks; and throughout the operations, none of the security agencies appeared to rescue the victims.

One of the victims killed was retired medical personnel who was identified as Ya- Tachi and resides opposite the hospital.

Before this attack, gunmen have been attacking Niger State despite efforts of security agencies and the state government in tackling security challenges.

This is the fourth time kidnappers have been attacking different communities within the area. The situation has gripped fear among residents of the North-Central state that have asked the government to beef up security in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

