Gunmen kill two customs officers in Kebbi

Armed gunmen, believed to be Lakurawa terrorists, launched an attack in Bachaka, a border town in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing two customs officers and a local resident.

Meanwhile, the specific unit or division from which the slain customs officers belonged had yet to be identified.

Kebbi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident on Wednesday after the attack in the state.

“Yes, an attack occurred, leading to the deaths of two Customs officers whose identities are yet to be confirmed, along with a resident of Bachaka,” Abubakar told The Guild.

Following the attack, Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Sani Bello, visited the area on Wednesday and assured residents of ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities.

He described the attack as an indication that the assailants were under pressure from intensified security operations.

The assault came less than a day after joint security forces successfully eliminated two suspected Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi.