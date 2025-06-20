Gunmen kill two Anambra residents, abduct two others

Panic gripped the Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, following a deadly attack by suspected cultists who killed two persons and abducted two others in the state.

Meanwhile, two victims, including a female, were rescued from the gunmen and were currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state. During the attack, which lasted for minutes before the arrival of the law enforcement agencies, many residents were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

On Friday, it was learnt that the perpetrators, who stormed Total and Tipper Junctions in a black Lexus 350 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) without a number plate and a motorcycle at about 8:40 p.m, shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

They added that the action caused widespread panic and forced traders as well as commutters to flee for safety.

In response to the attack, security operatives led by the Aguata Area Commander swiftly moved in, backed by a Joint Security Task Force comprising personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilante groups. The team has since secured the area to forestall any further violence.

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident through a statement, said the Command has commenced an intensive investigation and is already working on actionable intelligence gathered from the scene and eyewitnesses.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm. Police operatives are actively investigating the incident and are leveraging vital information from the community in pursuit of the armed hoodlums,” Ikenga said.

He added that the Command is committed to restoring peace in the area and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Ikenga urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.