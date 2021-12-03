Gunmen kill two, abduct 50 others in Kaduna

Two persons have been reportedly killed and no fewer than 50 other people abducted when gunmen attacked Unguwan Gimbiya community on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the community shooting sporadically while invading houses for about two hours where they kidnapped and killed their victims.

A cleric who pleaded anonymity, stated that the terrorists had invaded a total of 13 families, killed two persons and abducted 50 others under heavy gunfire.

“The bandits struck in the early hours on Friday, invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in Chikun local govt area of Kaduna state and abducted over 50 people and killed two.” he said.

As the time of this report, the Kaduna Police command is yet to confirm the attack.

Meanwhile the Police Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige said that he would get in touch with the area commander in charge and relay information to the press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

