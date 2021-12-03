Report on Interest
under logo

IPOB kills two Policemen, sets five vehicles ablaze in Akwa…

The Guild

10 Taraba filling stations under lock for selling above N165

The Guild

Two passengers die, 12 others injure during road crashes in…

The Guild
MetroNews

Gunmen kill two, abduct 50 others in Kaduna

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

Two persons have been reportedly killed and no fewer than 50 other people abducted when gunmen attacked Unguwan Gimbiya community on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the community shooting sporadically while invading houses for about two hours where they kidnapped and killed their victims.

A cleric who pleaded anonymity, stated that the terrorists had invaded a total of 13 families, killed two persons and abducted 50 others under heavy gunfire.

“The bandits struck in the early hours on Friday, invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in Chikun local govt area of Kaduna state and abducted over 50 people and killed two.” he said.

As the time of this report, the Kaduna Police command is yet to confirm the attack.

Meanwhile the Police Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige said that he would get in touch with the area commander in charge and relay information to the press.

Esther Kalu 73 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: