Gunmen kill traditional chief in Ondo

A wave of anxiety has gripped residents of Ondo State following the killing of a prominent traditional chief, Arije of Ofi, in a botched kidnap attempt inside the community.

Eyewitnesses said unknown gunmen stormed the compound and shot sporadically to scare off residents as they tried to abduct the elderly leader.

On Friday, it was learnt that the gruesome incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the chief’s residence in the Ofi area of Ipele, Owo Local Government Area.

Residents narrated that Arije fiercely resisted the kidnappers, leading to a scuffle. Sensing danger as residents began to gather in response to the commotion, the assailants allegedly shot the chief before fleeing the scene.

His death has added to growing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Ondo State, where kidnappings and violent crimes have surged in recent months.

Before Arije’s murder, another traditional ruler, Mukaila Bello, alongside three others, was abducted in Ikare-Akoko. The police confirmed the incident and said a rescue mission was underway.

Similarly, suspected kidnappers recently killed a man identified as Oluwaseun in Upenmen, also in Owo LGA.

These cases are part of a disturbing trend that has sparked outrage and fear among residents. In response, the Ondo State House of Assembly has summoned the heads of security agencies in the state, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the current security architecture.

“This is no longer tolerable,” a lawmaker said, emphasizing the need for urgent intervention to prevent further loss of lives.

In another notable incident, a youth leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, was also abducted, reinforcing fears that the perpetrators of these crimes may not be outsiders but individuals with intimate knowledge of the communities.

As the state mourns yet another victim, questions continue to mount over the government’s ability to stem the tide of insecurity threatening the peace and stability of the region.