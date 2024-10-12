Gunmen kill three SuperSport staff after super Eagles match in Anambra

No fewer than three staff of South African sport television firm, Super Sports, have been confirmed dead after gunmen attacked their convoy in Anambra State.

The victims were part of a SuperSport crew traveling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya — a game the Super Eagles won.

Death of the three crew members was confirmed on Saturday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) while commiserating with families of the three deceased media persons.

They were said to have been ambushed along Ihiala-Orlu Road on Tuesday while traveling from Lagos to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The suspected bandits were said to have opened fire on the bus carrying the crew members and security personnel, resulting in the deaths of a cameraman, a police officer, and the bus driver.

It was gathered that of the 14 persons in the vehicle at the time of the ambush, eight were rescued, two escaped, three were killed and one unaccounted for.

The NFF president, Musa Gusau, prayed for the safe return of the one person still unaccounted for.

Gusau further praised SuperSport’s professionalism and dedication to Nigerian football, acknowledging their role in “spreading joy through the sport”.

“Yes, we won the match against Libya and took three points, but the fact that three lives were lost created a situation in which we were unable to celebrate properly, and it hurts seriously to even think back at the unfortunate incident,” the statement reads.

“Nigeria football has had a long and fruitful relationship with SuperSport. The organisation has been a strong ally in helping to fulfill the objective of the NFF in spreading joy to Nigerians through football, and they have been very professional and dedicated in their service.

“We share in their pain and sorrow at this period. Our prayer is that the Almighty will comfort the SuperSport family and the families of the deceased, and also grant the deceased eternal rest.

“At the same time, we pray for the safe return of the one person still unaccounted for, so that he will happily link up with his family and return to his job in good health.

“We also thank the security forces immensely for their efforts since this incident started.”

Supersport is however yet to release a statement regarding the slain crew members.

Supersport is a prominent South African-based sports broadcaster with a rich history of international operations.

Launched in 1988, the platform broadcasts a wide array of major sporting events and leagues, including association football, rugby, cricket, tennis, golf, motorsport, cycling, boxing, wrestling, field hockey, and athletics.