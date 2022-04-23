Gunmen kill three policemen in Kogi

No fewer than three policemen were said to have been killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed when a group of gunmen attacked a police station in Kogi State,

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the policemen at Ogaminana, a community in Adavi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The attack on the police facility, according to eyewitnesses, was perpetrated during the early-morning hour when some of the policemen were about to swap duties for the day.

They explained that the gunmen, numbering about six, attacked the police station from different directions and succeeded in killing some of the personnel on duty.

The Kogi Command Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday and disclosed that the command was on their trail.

“On Saturday, the command received a report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction, shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government,” he said.

According to Aya, the command lost three of its officers during the gunfight while the hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds as they could not get access to the station.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Edward Egbuka, has ordered the deployment of a team of tactical operatives to the area to restore normalcy.

The police commissioner also asked the operatives to go after the hoodlum and ensure they were arrested and made to face justice.

He called on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the nearest police post or any other security agencies.

