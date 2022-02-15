Gunmen kill three policemen in Ebonyi

No fewer than three policemen were reported to have been killed when gunmen attacked a checkpoint mounted by the officers in Ebonyi State.

As gathered, the deceased officers and their colleagues, who had mounted a roadblock in front of the station sited along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, were attacked by the gunmen that posed as motorists.

The gunmen who operated in Sport Utility Vehicles stormed the checkpoint at Obeagu in Enugu South Local Government Area.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah, said that the command would come up with a definite statement after concluding the ongoing investigation.

Oda’s confirmation on Tuesday came about 48 hours after four policemen were killed at a checkpoint in the outskirts of the city.

The killing of security operatives has become commonplace in the country’s southeast region. Aside from attacks on security personnel, police and other agencies formations have been targeted by assailants.

