Gunmen kill three policemen, abduct commissioner during Soludo’s guber rally attack

No fewer than three policemen were reported to have been killed and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ex-Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo and several others injured when gunmen that attacked the gubernatorial election rally organised by Soludo, in Anambra State.

As gathered, the bandits stormed the meeting conveyed by Soludo to educate the residents of Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government on the benefits that await the state if he is elected on November 6th, 2021 as the governor of the state.

While the rally was still ongoing, the gunmen arrived and opened fire on the guest and law enforcement officers at the scene.

It was learnt that the affected three policemen were Soludo’s security aides that were assigned to him by the Nigerian Police to ensure security around him.

When contacted, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Sunday Kuryas, confirmed the bloody attack and explained that some gunmen stormed Isuofia Townhall where Soludo was having a meeting with the youths of the community.

In the ensuing bloody confrontation, the police boss explained that three policemen were gunned down while the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was taken away by the gunmen.

The police commissioner also assured residents of the state that every detail about the incident will be made public as they unfold.