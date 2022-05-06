Gunmen kill three funseekers during independence anniversary party in Israel

No fewer than 3 persons were reported to have been killed and two others injured when gunmen attacked fin seekers celebrating Isreal independence anniversary in the country’s city of Elad.

According to witnesses, the attackers stormed the venue with different weapons including axes, to carry out the attack that resulted in the death of the three fun seekers.

After the attack, it was learnt that the perpetrators left the scene before the police could arrive and all efforts by the force to apprehend them including mounting roadblocks proved abortive.

Speaking with newsmen after the attack, the Elad’s mayor, Yisrael Porush, urged residents to stay indoors while security forces intensify search for the perpetrators.

Prior to Elad’s attack, the Palestinians and members of Israel’s Arab minority had killed 15 people, including three police officers and a security guard, during attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have mostly targeted civilians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

