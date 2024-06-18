Gunmen kill three during sit-at-home enforcement in Anambra

No fewer than three people including a 22-year-old lady have been confirmed dead and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries when gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attacked two communities in Anambra State.

Among the injured was a security operative who was hit by bullet during a face-off to rescue kidnapped victim from the gunmen in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Obono Itam, has ordered an immediate manhunt on the gunmen, to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators for onward prosecution in accordance with the law.

This was disclosed on Tuesday through a statement released by the Anambra Police spokesperson, SP Tochuckwu Ikenga.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has ordered an immediate manhunt operation on the armed men Operating in a red Highlander jeep, who abducted a citizen in Nnewi by 1:30 pm yesterday 17/6/2024 and were trailed to Nnobi, where they engaged security operatives in a gun battle

“During the gun duel, one of the security Operatives was fatally hit by the bullet and due to the indiscriminate shootings by the hoodlums in an attempt to escape the scene, the bullet also fatally struck two innocent passersby in the area.

“The Police Responding Team at the scene recovered the bodies of the victims and took them to the hospital but regrettably, three of the victims including a 22-year-old lady were confirmed dead by the doctors on duty while two others are currently receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner condemned the killing in the strongest possible terms and described the killers as cowards who have murdered sleep.

“He condoles the families of the deceased and vows to get justice for the heroic act of the murdered Vigilantes Operative and unsuspecting members at the scene.

“He also call on members of the public especially the eyewitnesses to assist us with information on the ongoing onslaught Operation”.