Gunmen kill Taraba College deputy registrar, lecturer, five others

No fewer than seven travelers have been confirmed dead after being attacked by gunmen at a boundary area between Taraba and Benue states along Takum-Wukari road.

Among the seven victims were a lecturer at the Federal University Wukari and the Deputy Registrar of Taraba State School of Health Technology, Takum, as well as the driver of the vehicle.

Also among the victims was a secondary school principal who was alleged to have left home to resume at his new office after being transferred from Takum to another secondary school in Wukari Local Government Area.

It was learned that the lecturer from the Federal University Wukari was returning to Wukari after spending the weekend with his family in Takum.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba police command, DSP Kwache Gambo, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday, promising that the Command has gone after the perpetrators.