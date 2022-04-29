Gunmen kill soldier, two villagers in Plateau

No fewer than two villagers and one soldier have been reportedly killed while several houses were burnt down when gunmen attacked Rikwe-Chongu village in Kwall axis of Plateau State.

The deceased villagers were said to have been identified as 41 years old Markus Audu, 42 years old Yah Hwenke, and 61 years old Amus Kanga while the identity of the soldier is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Army deployed its troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), to maintain peace in the community and foil a further attack by the gunmen.

Confirming the attack to newsmen on Friday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, the Media Officer of Operation, (OPSH), Ishaku Takwa, said that the incident occurred yesterday and that OPSH deployed its troops to the community to maintain the situation before it got worse.

“There was a night attack in the area on April 28; our troops deployed to the community repelled the attack and in the process, OPSH lost a soldier. Two other civilians died as a result of the attack as well,” he added.

On his part, the National Publicity Secretary of the Iregwe Development Association, David Malison, confirmed that three locals were killed, one person injured and several houses razed.

According to him, the attackers also destroyed many food barns and carted away foodstuff, animals, and other valuable items worth millions of naira during the attack.

