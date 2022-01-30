Gunmen kill soldier, injure two others in Rivers

No fewer than one soldier has been reported to have been killed and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked troops of the Nigerian Army in Rivers State.

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the military officers’ vehicle at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru Local Government Area in the Kalabari region and the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday while the troops were patrolling the axis to avert any breakdown of law and order within the axis.

Confirming the attack, Chairman of Akuku-Toru, one of the three local government areas in the Kalabari region, Rowland Sekibo, explained that the soldiers were allegedly ambushed by the gunmen during their patrol.

Sekibo further said that the two injured officers are in a critical state, adding that he had just left the scene of the incident as at press time.

Meanwhile, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the Six Division, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, promised to verify the information and get back.

