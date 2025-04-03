Gunmen kill soldier, injure another in Kaduna

Two soldiers from the 312 Battalion at Kalapanzi Barracks in Kaduna were ambushed by gunmen in the Babar Saura community, leaving one soldier dead and the other injured.

The ambush reportedly occurred when three armed assailants equipped with high-powered weapons opened fire on the soldiers.

Eye witness revealed that Corporal James (last name unknown) was fatally shot, while Private Ibrahim Bazalla sustained injuries. It was also disclosed that the gunmen stole two AK-47 rifles from the soldiers before fleeing the scene.

The attack, which happened on Wednesday saw residents who had initially fled out of fear come out and quickly transported the wounded soldiers to the 44 Army Reference Hospital.

However, Corporal James was pronounced dead upon getting to the health facility, while Private Bazalla is currently receiving treatment for his wounds.

Meanwhile, in response to the attack, a joint operation involving the military, police, and local vigilante groups tracked the assailants to Degel, a town in Kaduna, where they abandoned a silver Toyota Corolla and escaped into the forest on foot.

Police authorities have, however, stated that they are currently using all the means available to apprehend the assailants and recover the weapons they carted away.