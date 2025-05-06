Gunmen kill six villagers in Plateau community attack

At least six residents have been killed and several others injured following fresh attacks by gunmen on the Marit and Gashish communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deadly assault, carried out by unidentified gunmen in the early hours of the day, marks the latest incident in a series of violent acts plaguing the region.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants stormed the communities, which have been previously targeted, firing sporadically and leaving many residents wounded.

Confirming the fatalities, the Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Stephen Gyang, described the incident as tragic and unacceptable. Gyang, speaking through the Council’s Information Officer, Mercy Chuwang, condemned the killings and called the attack a painful setback to the ongoing peace efforts in the area.

He noted that the victims were innocent community members, attacked without provocation in their homes in Marit Village and Gashish District.

During a visit to the injured at the Barkin Ladi General Hospital, Gyang expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the resurgence of violence.

“This is a time when we are working tirelessly to promote peace and stability in Barkin Ladi, and it is disheartening to witness such senseless killings again,” the Chairman lamented.

He commended the efforts of local vigilantes and security agencies in maintaining relative peace but urged them to intensify surveillance and preventive measures to stop future attacks.

Calling on residents, community leaders, and security personnel to work together, Gyang stressed that the cycle of violence must end. “We must all unite in the fight for peace. Our people deserve to live without fear,” he said.

Gyang also extended prayers for the bereaved families and urged healthcare personnel to urgently address the medical needs of the injured survivors.

The latest attack underscores the persistent security challenges in Plateau State and highlights the need for sustained and coordinated efforts to restore lasting peace to the region.