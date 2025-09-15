Gunmen kill six residents in Plateau community

No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after gunmen attacked Ikn’gwakap, the headquarters of Mushere Chiefdom in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

As learnt, the gunmen, who reportedly came in large numbers, invaded the village at midnight and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses said several homes were burnt to ashes during the attack, which led to the displacement of residents, including women and children.

The Mushere Youth Movement (MYM) confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kutyil Nahum.

“On the night of Sunday, 14th September, 2025, about six innocent persons including women and children were brutally murdered in their sleep in Ikn’gwakap, the Headquarters of Mushere Chiefdom,” Nahum said.

“It is both alarming and unacceptable that despite repeated attacks on Mushere communities, not a single perpetrator has been arrested or neutralised.

“This persistent failure highlights the urgent need for a total overhaul of the security architecture in the area.

The group also called on government at all levels to act swiftly, warning that silence and inaction only embolden terrorists.

“The blood of our people must not be shed in vain. Justice and peace must prevail,” Nahum continued.

The MYM, while calling for immediate and decisive action, also urged residents of Mushere and Bokkos to remain vigilant, united, and proactive in protecting their communities, even as they continue to advocate peacefully and resolutely for justice and lasting peace.