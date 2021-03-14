Gunmen kill six family members in Osun

A tragedy has been reported to have occurred in Osun State following the murder of six herdsmen, members of same family, by gunmen along Ife/Ibadan expressway.

The six deceased herdsmen were said to have been killed by gunmen that attacked a village near Wasinmi, a community along Ife/Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

Confirming the tragedy, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state command, Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, has visited the scene of the incident.

Opalola, who described the incident as unfortunate, added that the command has commenced a manhunt for the perpetrators, saying, the Olokode has moved to the village to further ensure quick arrest of the gunmen.