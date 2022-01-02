Gunmen kill seven villagers during fresh attacks in Kaduna

No fewer than seven people have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked separate communities in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The attacks that left the seven villagers dead and left several others with injuries occurred in Igabi, Chikun, and Zango Kataf councils.

Confirming the attacks on Sunday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that efforts were ongoing to avert future attacks.

According to Aruwan, four people were killed, and scores others injured during an attack by gunmen in Kerawa village of Igabi Local Government.

He said that the report by security agencies indicated that the bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and in the process killed four residents.

According to the Commissioner, one other person was left injured, while the gunmen carted away from some motorcycles and food supplies from the community.

He noted that while the security agencies were battling to race to the community, two people were reported to have been killed by gunmen during two attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

The gunmen were said to have invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village in the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area of Igabi Local Government Area, and later broke into some homes, shooting into the air.

It was gathered that a woman was caught by their gunfire and died instantly. Similarly, gunmen attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa of Chikun local, and shot one man to death.

In another incident, they attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf Local Government, killing one person in the process.

According to Aruwan, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.

