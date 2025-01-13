Gunmen kill seven villagers during attack in Nasarawa

A violent attack by bandits has left seven people dead and several others injured in the Tattara community, Panda District of Karu Local Government Area (LGA) in Nasarawa State.

As gathered, the assailants caught the community off guard, resulting in theany residents with varying degrees of injuries during the attack that lasted for several hours in the state.

This incident is the latest in a string of violent attacks that have plagued northern states, including Kaduna and Katsina, raising concerns over escalating insecurity in the region.

Reacting to the attack, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) condemned the attack in a statement issued by its chairman, Dr. Onuk Galadima.

Describing the incident as a “senseless attack” on innocent civilians, Dr Galadima extended condolences to the victims’ families and urged a collective stand against such acts of violence.

He called on the government to take immediate and decisive steps to secure vulnerable communities and ensure the safety of citizens.

He also appealed for heightened efforts by security forces to prevent future attacks and bring perpetrators to justice.

Galadima further emphasized the importance of public vigilance, urging residents to report suspicious activities to help curb the growing wave of violence.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for community support for the affected families and victims.

The attack has sparked renewed calls for robust government intervention and community engagement to address the worsening security challenges in the region.