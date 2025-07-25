Gunmen kill seven residents in Imo

A brutal attack, allegedly carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has claimed the lives of at least seven residents in three communities of Imo State.

The fatalities occurred following violence that erupted in the early hours of the day across Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all located in Arondizogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, condemned the incident as barbaric, inhumane, and unacceptable.

According to Danjuma, several residents were also critically injured in what he described as a “senseless assault.”

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the deceased and a swift recovery for those injured.

The Commissioner also urged the grieving communities to remain resilient during this difficult time.

In response to the incident, tactical and intelligence units have been deployed to comb the affected areas and apprehend the perpetrators, while efforts to restore calm are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public to stay calm, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

The Command reiterated its commitment to bringing the attackers to justice and restoring normalcy in the region.