Gunmen kill seven residents after attacking Kaduna community

No fewer than seven persons have been reported killed while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries following an overnight attack on Angwan Rimi community in Kamaru ward, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Those killed were identified as Jacob Zaka, 12; Felicia Francis, 30; Magret Mathias, 5; Veronica Paul, 25; Delight Paul, 1; Confidence Yakubu, 15; and Sati Markus, 9.

The injured include: Mathew Sunday, 14; Jethro Istafanus, 7; Jackson Istafanus, 5; Emmanuel Morris, 14; Agatha Sylvester, 9; Joy Markus, 9; Devine Paul, 6 months; and Mary Ishaya, 12.

As gathered, the suspected armed herders invaded the village at night and unleashed terror on the residents who were sleeping before the invasion.

It was learnt on Tuesday that the attack on the community occurred yesterday morning and that the victims include children.

Residents of the community condemned the incident, describing it as “wicked and inhuman,” while calling on security agencies to take urgent measures to secure vulnerable communities.

“We sympathize with the families that lost their loved ones and pray for the quick recovery of those injured. We call on the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, and Kauru Local Government to intervene to ensure the protection of lives and property,” said one sources from Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Kamaru Branch.

The association further urged members of the community to remain calm during the mourning period, assuring them that security operatives had been alerted.