Gunmen kill seven miners in Plateau

At least seven miners have been killed, dozens injured, and several others reported missing following a gunmen attack on a mining site in Plateau State, eyewitnesses and community leaders have confirmed.

The attack occurred in Kuru District, part of Plateau’s rural belt, which has witnessed a surge in violent incidents in recent months.

According to sources, the victims were carrying out their mining activities when suspected bandits stormed the site, launching a violent assault that forced many to flee into nearby bushes to escape.

The incident was confirmed on Thursday as security agencies and local authorities began efforts to account for the missing victims and provide assistance to the injured.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), led by National President Dalyop Mwantiri, condemned the killings, describing them as a “heinous and barbaric” act carried out by armed Fulani terrorist elements.

The group said the attack is a gross violation of human life and a direct assault on the peace and dignity of the Berom people.

The deceased miners have been identified as Dung Gyang, 19; Weng Dung, 26; Francis Paul, 23; Samuel Peter, 22; Dung Simon, 28; Pam Dung, 23; and Francis Markus, 15.