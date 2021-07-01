Gunmen kill seven during attack on Sunday igboho’s Oyo residence

A Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has claimed that no fewer than seven people were killed by unidentified gunmen reported to had attacked a Yoruba nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, residence in Soka axis of Ibadan, Oyo State, few days before the activist’s planned protest in Lagos.

The group further claimed that after the attack, which lasted for several minutes, the gunmen left the community with corpses of the victims as a coverup for their atrocities perpetrated against Sunday Igboho and that they whisked Igboho’s wife and several others away.

Aside from the death recorded, the group argued that the gunmen also destroyed property worth millions of Naira during the attack that was said to have been perpetrated at about 1 am on Thursday and that they left the residence after vehicles and walls had been riddled with bullets holes.

As gathered by The Guild, the home of the activist had been invaded by gunmen particularly those in military uniforms twice before now, and that they often leave the premises after destroying property found within the premises.

Speaking on behalf of the group a few hours after the attack, the leader IOO, Prof. Banji Akintoye, further claimed that the gunmen were dressed in military uniforms and arrived at the convener’s community with at least seven Nigerian Army patrol vans, forcing their way into his house after they were asked reasons for their visit at that time.

Akinyoye, through a statement released by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, alleged that the military officers were accompanied by international terrorists hired by the Nigerian State.

The renowned historian, who stated that the perpetrators spoke the French language fluently, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of approving the attack carried out on Sunday Igboho’s house.

He said: “This is an emergency response to an emergency matter by Ilana Omo Oodua. Around 1 am today Thursday 1st July 2021, the Ibadan, Oyo State Residence of one of the leading men in our struggle for Self-Determination in Yoruba Land, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho was unfortunately attacked by gunmen.

“I want to say to the whole world that the attack was carried out by the elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by International Terrorists hired by the Nigerian State.

“The assailants spoke French Language fluently. Seven people were killed by the attackers, with their corpses were taken away. Scores of people, including the Wife of Chief Ighoho, were also taken away by the Gunmen. Let me state without any fear or intimidation that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was responsible for the war that has just been declared against the peace-loving people of Yoruba Land.

“We have been peaceful from the inception of this struggle. We have adhered to both the Nigerian and International Laws guiding the agitation for Self-Determination. All our agitations have been peaceful, orderly, and lawfully executed. We have commended the officers of the Nigerian Police much times for being professional in their modus of operations in relating to our protests and rallies for Self-Determination in Yoruba Cities.

“Therefore, I say on behalf of the Yoruba people that this attack on Chief Ighoho’s House was unnecessary, unfortunate, wicked, callous, cruel, irresponsible, illegal, and atrocious. We are holding the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration responsible for this barbaric attack. This is a declaration of war against peace-loving people.

“I call on our people across at home and in the diaspora to immediately begin Mass Protests In Front of Palaces in Yoruba Land, and opposite the offices of the United Nations, European Union, British, French and United States Governments. We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled”.

