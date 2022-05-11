Gunmen kill security man after attacking JAMB officials inside Lagos hotel

A 40-years old security man, identified only as Peter have been confirmed dead after gunmen attacked some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), who lodged in an Hotel at Ikorodu axis of Lagos State.

Peter was said to have been shot by the hoodlums when he attempted to prevent them from escaping the premises of the hotel.

After the attack, the gateman was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was later said to have been confirmed dead, and the corpse deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary.

Addressing Journalists on Wednesday, the Police spokesman for Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the police got a distress call that some hoodlums had invaded the hotel located at No. 60, Omodisu St., Asolo-Owutu, Agric axis in Ikorodu.

He disclosed that based on the call, the police from Owutu Division went to the place immediately, and that when the hoodlums sighted the police van coming, they all fled the scene.

According to him, items the hoodlums carted away with from JAMB officials include: two mobile phones, one HP Laptop, jewellery and N20,000.

Meanwhile, he stated that the JAMB officials had been relocated to a safe place to allow investigations process.

According to the statement: “One Prof. Odunsi, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who lodged at the hotel was robbed of his two phones, one HP Laptop and N20,000 cash.

“Similarly, two female officials of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel, were robbed of their phones and jewellery,”

On his part, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, assured that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the circumstances around the robbery.

He further ordered that a serious manhunt for the suspects should be carried out by personnel with immediate effect.

