Gunmen kill private varsity staff, kidnap students in Kaduna

Unspecified numbers of Kaduna State-based private varsity students have been kidnapped by gunmen who stormed the institution’s facility yesterday night and killed a staff.

The private varsity, Green Field University, was said to be located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning, adding that the institution was established about three years ago.

He was however silent on the numbers of students abducted from the institution, saying more information would be provided after briefing from security agencies.

According to him, troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location and the armed bandits retreated.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the armed bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.”

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, Wednesday 21st April 2021.”

“The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records. Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments,” he said in a statement.

Also, the state’s Police Command confirmed the attack, adding that the gunmen stormed the varsity at about 8:35 p.m on Tuesday and whisked away unspecified numbers of students.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said that the number of students kidnapped had not been ascertained.

According to him, security operatives have been deployed to the general area for search and rescue operations.