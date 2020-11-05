Gunmen kill pregnant woman in Kaduna

An unidentified middle-aged pregnant woman was said to have been killed by gunmen that abducted her in Rigachikun community in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The gunmen, who were said to have kidnapped the deceased at night, killed her barely 48 hours after the abduction from the community.

A top security officer stated that the deceased was shot by her abductors after the gunmen were engaged in a gun battle by a team of soldiers deployed to rescue the victim from her abductors.

It was learnt that the gunmen, after killing the deceased, dumped the woman’s body and ran away from the location where she was held.

Efforts by The Guild to get the state police command to react over the death of the pregnant woman had continued to prove abortive.