Gunmen kill popular POS operator in Ekiti 

A popular Point of Sale (POS) agent popularly called Alfa, has been confirmed dead after been shot by gunmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The deceased was said to have been shot inside his shop located adjacent the gate of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

It was learnt that before the attack, Alfa was well known within the axis with the display of bread on his vehicle and always going around with his POS machine and Naira notes, to serve his customers effectively.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen, who came on a motorbike, shot at Alfa and made away with his money and other valuables found on him.

As gathered, one of his customers sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack that was perpetrated within 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, even after the body of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.