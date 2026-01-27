Gunmen kill popular businessman in Kano

Gunmen have brutally killed a prominent and well-respected businessman, Habibu Mai Shago, in a targeted nighttime attack on his shop in Kano State.

The assailants reportedly stormed the premises, shot the victim dead on the spot, and carted away valuables before fleeing without leaving a trace.

Mai Shago, who was widely known in his community for his entrepreneurial drive, generosity, and contributions to local commerce, has become the latest victim in what residents describe as an alarming pattern of violent attacks.

The incident occurred late Monday night in Tiga town, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, community members told journalists on Tuesday morning.

According to one resident, the gunmen, suspected to be bandits, invaded the town late at night and went straight to the victim’s shop, where they carried out the fatal shooting.

“Last night, gunmen invaded our town, Tiga, in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State. During the attack, they killed a well-known community businessman, Alhaji Habibu Mai Shago, in his shop and carted away valuables before fleeing the area,” the resident said.

The source further lamented the worsening security situation in the state, saying, “This tragic incident has once again brought attention to the deteriorating security situation in our state. How long will the continued escalation of banditry in Nigeria’s northwest persist, and what concrete steps are being taken to protect lives and livelihoods?”

The killing has sparked renewed calls from residents for urgent and decisive action by authorities to curb the rising wave of insecurity threatening businesses and daily life in Kano and its surrounding communities.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command and the state government had yet to issue an official statement on the killing of Habibu Mai Shago.