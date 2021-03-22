Gunmen kill policemen during attacks in Abia

Several policemen were reported to have lost their lives and several others sustaining injuries at Abiriba in Abia State after they were attacked by some unidentified gunmen.

The unidentified attackers, according to eyewitness, were said to have come out from the forest and attacked the policemen at a road checkpoint mounted to boost security in the state.

It was learnt that the attackers, who were wielding guns and other dangerous weapons, caught the Policemen off-guard and killed them.

One of the policemen was said to have initially escaped and ran away but the assailants pursued him and inflicted fatal machete cuts on him, the injuries that resulted in his death.

As of press time, the area has been cordoned off by policemen, to avoid interference with details that could aid arrests of the perpetrators in the state.

Efforts to get reactions of the Nigerian Police to ascertain the number of deceased has proved abortive.