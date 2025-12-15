Gunmen kill policeman, two residents in Nasarawa

A police inspector and two residents have been confirmed dead after suspected gunmen attacked a security patrol in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

All three victims were pronounced dead by medical personnel at a nearby hospital, where they had been rushed by community members following the attack by the unknown gunmen.

The trio reportedly died from gunshot injuries sustained when the assailants opened fire along the Ajimaka Village road leading to Rukubi town.

The deceased officer was identified as Inspector Jampi Mbursa, while the two residents, said to be from Ajimaka village, were Julius Igbogh and Raphael Julius.

According to the police, the attackers targeted a patrol team during routine operations, overpowering the officers and local support members before fleeing the scene with a service weapon, raising concerns about arms proliferation.

A statement released by the Nasarawa State Police Command on Monday said the patrol team was attached to Operation Restore Peace and was led by Inspector Mbursa, who was accompanied by members of a local vigilante group at the time of the ambush.

The statement further disclosed that the assailants seized the inspector’s AK-47 rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, before escaping the area.

Meanwhile, the command said security operations have been intensified in the area and that efforts are ongoing to track down the attackers, recover the stolen firearm, and bring those responsible to justice.