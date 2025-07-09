Gunmen kill policeman, three others in Niger, Kaduna

Suspected terrorists have killed a police officer and three others in separate attacks across Niger and Kaduna States, amid a surge in insurgent violence in northern Nigeria.

In one of the attacks, armed assailants ambushed travelers along the Bantang–Dogon Fili highway, targeting a fully occupied Toyota Picnic vehicle.

The attackers, wielding machetes and other deadly weapons, struck with brutal force, killing 38-year-old Iliya John, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured victims, James Ishaya and Elisha Mallam, both from Antang Village, were rushed to a medical facility for urgent treatment.

Another victim, Danladi Idris, was briefly abducted but later rescued by security forces in collaboration with local vigilantes.

In a separate confrontation in Niger State, a police officer and two local vigilante members lost their lives during a fierce exchange of gunfire with heavily armed bandits.

The attack occurred in Mangoro Village, where security personnel deployed on special duty engaged the assailants in a deadly shootout.

The deceased include Inspector Halidu Aminu of the Police Mobile Force (Mopol 15), and vigilante operatives Abubakar Maidangi and Musa Dan-Amarya.

The attackers reportedly fled with Inspector Aminu’s rifle after the encounter.

Authorities have since launched a coordinated manhunt for the gunmen in both states, deploying reinforcements to affected areas and increasing surveillance to prevent further violence.