24.9 C
Lagos
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
spot_img
National

Gunmen kill policeman, three others in Niger, Kaduna

0
1

Suspected terrorists have killed a police officer and three others in separate attacks across Niger and Kaduna States, amid a surge in insurgent violence in northern Nigeria.

In one of the attacks, armed assailants ambushed travelers along the Bantang–Dogon Fili highway, targeting a fully occupied Toyota Picnic vehicle.

The attackers, wielding machetes and other deadly weapons, struck with brutal force, killing 38-year-old Iliya John, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured victims, James Ishaya and Elisha Mallam, both from Antang Village, were rushed to a medical facility for urgent treatment.

Another victim, Danladi Idris, was briefly abducted but later rescued by security forces in collaboration with local vigilantes.

In a separate confrontation in Niger State, a police officer and two local vigilante members lost their lives during a fierce exchange of gunfire with heavily armed bandits.

The attack occurred in Mangoro Village, where security personnel deployed on special duty engaged the assailants in a deadly shootout.

The deceased include Inspector Halidu Aminu of the Police Mobile Force (Mopol 15), and vigilante operatives Abubakar Maidangi and Musa Dan-Amarya.

The attackers reportedly fled with Inspector Aminu’s rifle after the encounter.

Authorities have since launched a coordinated manhunt for the gunmen in both states, deploying reinforcements to affected areas and increasing surveillance to prevent further violence.

Previous article
Army arrests five NSCDC officers vandalizing rail tracks in Yobe

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.